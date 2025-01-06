Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78, RTT News reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
