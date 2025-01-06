General Mills (GIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – General Mills had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

11/15/2024 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.88 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,624 shares of company stock worth $3,897,326. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in General Mills by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after buying an additional 3,058,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,478,000 after acquiring an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

