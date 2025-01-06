Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) was down 16% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 490,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 638,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

