Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 4,514,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,758,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £574,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

