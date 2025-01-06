Nordea Investment Management AB Has $300.74 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $300,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 446.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

