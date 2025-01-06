LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.23% of LKQ worth $309,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 451.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

