Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 225,370 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,948,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,762,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

SPGI opened at $499.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

