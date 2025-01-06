Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.69% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $301,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

EW stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,508,350. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

