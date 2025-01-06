Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 685,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $367,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,921 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $123.79 on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $123.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

