Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,345 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $324,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 55.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.58.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

