Maximus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
Maximus has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Maximus Stock Performance
MMS stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. Maximus has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
