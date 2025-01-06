Maximus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Maximus has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. Maximus has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMS

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

