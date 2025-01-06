Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 849,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $287,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

