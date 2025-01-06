The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $269,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,760.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 655,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 620,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.