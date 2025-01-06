Nordea Investment Management AB Has $278.71 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Equinix worth $278,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $959.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $938.33 and its 200-day moving average is $865.80. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

