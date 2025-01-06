Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $280,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $514.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.31.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $569.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.11.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

