Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 452,029 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $277,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3,542.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $197.39 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average is $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.