Nordea Investment Management AB Has $350.99 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $350,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $198.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

