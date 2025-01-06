Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 249,958 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,958 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $255,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Progressive by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $242.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $161.56 and a 12 month high of $270.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares in the company, valued at $78,539,110.22. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $5,816,178. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

