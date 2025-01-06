MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $347,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in MetLife by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 33,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

