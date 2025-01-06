Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $254,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $359.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.72 and its 200 day moving average is $313.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 703.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,755,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

