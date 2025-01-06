Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.72% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $348,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,980,990.52. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $8,475,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.3 %

SFM stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

