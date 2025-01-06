Nordea Investment Management AB Has $464.93 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $464,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,399,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 627,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 209,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

