Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247,731 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $462,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

