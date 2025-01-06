Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 201,695 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $484,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $388.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

