Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.91% of eBay worth $573,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

