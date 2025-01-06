Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 8th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,079,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,292,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.70.
Shares of V stock opened at $314.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $321.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.76.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
