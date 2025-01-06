Nordea Investment Management AB Has $850.43 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $850,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

