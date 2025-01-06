Nordea Investment Management AB Has $735.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $735,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $243.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

