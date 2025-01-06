Nordea Investment Management AB Has $871.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $871,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $123.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

