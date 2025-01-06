NeuralAI (NEURAL) Trading 33.2% Higher This Week

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One NeuralAI token can currently be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00013262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NeuralAI has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. NeuralAI has a market cap of $131.55 million and $1.30 million worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NeuralAI Profile

NeuralAI was first traded on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official website is goneural.ai. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 14.11079696 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,256,504.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

