Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 200,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 486,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.