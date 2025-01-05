NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 121,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

