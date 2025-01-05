ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.97 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $214.20 million and $7.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,053,668,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,259,521 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

