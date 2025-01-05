EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. EOS has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $148.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001473 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000682 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,181,280 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
