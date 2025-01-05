IOTA Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $59.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000482 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,573,984,254 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.