Goatseus Maximus Price Hits $0.55 (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $547.13 million and approximately $123.18 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,377 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,377.829182. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.5768981 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $136,921,387.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

