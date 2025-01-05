MOG Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $61.72 Million (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MOG Coin has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $61.72 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOG Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,463.42 or 0.99617513 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,495.52 or 0.98628219 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin launched on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,567,526,433,217 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,567,526,433,216.7. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.0000027 USD and is up 9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $54,096,651.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

