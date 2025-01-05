SUNDOG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $110.32 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a market cap of $110.32 million and approximately $45.29 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,463.42 or 0.99617513 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,495.52 or 0.98628219 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.11258721 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $44,668,863.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

