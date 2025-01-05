Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $819.29 million and $13,005.67 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for about $3,723.20 or 0.03802581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 63,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,051 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 63,232.47341368 with 220,051.01718859 in circulation. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 3,736.43618431 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,673.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

