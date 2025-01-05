Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0291875 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,108,613.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

