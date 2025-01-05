ELIS Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $17,588.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00005802 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00018080 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00007072 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000030 BTC.
ELIS Token Profile
ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.
Buying and Selling ELIS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.