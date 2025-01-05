Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.76 million and $194,078.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00007072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,909,517,186,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,909,519,262,294 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,909,913,786,868.4277 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000378 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $198,008.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

