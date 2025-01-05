Suku Price Reaches $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $26.64 million and $453,869.16 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,511,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

