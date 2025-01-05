Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $600,861.41

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00002979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $65.44 million and $600,861.41 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,793,087 coins and its circulating supply is 22,455,950 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

