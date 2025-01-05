Creditcoin Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $480.85 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000482 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 417,084,779 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

