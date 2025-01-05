Verge Price Reaches $0.0151 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $248.87 million and $32.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,837.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.15 or 0.00478500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00114459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00201230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00019455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00057479 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

