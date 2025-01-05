Audius Price Hits $0.17 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $213.51 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,286,835,433 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

