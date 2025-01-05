Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 720862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

