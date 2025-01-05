Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 720862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
