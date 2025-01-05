Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 519,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 279,245 shares.The stock last traded at $99.57 and had previously closed at $98.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

