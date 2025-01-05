Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 360,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 506,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

